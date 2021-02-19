Open To Be Kerala CM: ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan Ahead of Joining BJP

E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next week, on Friday, 19 February, said that his objective is to help the party come to power in Kerala, and that he will be open to chief ministership.
He also said that if the BJP does win the Assembly polls this year, his main aim will be to get the state out of the current debt and develop the infrastructure in a huge way.
"If BJP wants, I will contest (the Assembly elections)," Sreedharan told PTI.
On being asked whether he will be open to chief ministership, Sreedharan said:
Sreedharan, who is known as ‘Metro man’, told PTI that he will contest the Assembly elections if the party wants.
He also asserted that he will not be interested in holding the position of governor since it doesn’t have any powers being a "constitutional position.” He further added that in a position like that, he won't be able to make any substantial contribution to the state.
Minister of state for external affair and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan told ANI on Friday that Sreedharan’s entry is going to prove beneficial to the party and will give BJP a good boost in Kerala.
"Sreedharan's joining the BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes the BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent and non-corrupt people in political activities," Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The BJP leader's praise for Sreedharan’s political debut comes a day after the technocrat confirmed the news of joining BJP.
Sreedharan is likely to formally join the BJP on 25 February.
Sreedharan, who is based in Ponnani in Kerala, over a telephonic conversation, told PTI that a finance commission which is currently in a debt trap could also be formed with an objective of improving the state finances.
He further said that currently debt burden on each Malayalee is Rs 1.2 lakh and we are heading for bankruptcy. “The state finances need to be propped up and for that, we need to find a solution," he was quoted by PTI as saying.
He also, according to PTI, has said that since both the UDF and LDF have issues with the central government, the development of the state is suffering.
He also said that his professional responsibilities are coming to an end by the end of this month.
“I thought I will give time for the benefit of Kerala state. That is possibly only if we enter politics. Do something for the state," he said.
After he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project, Sreedharan was labeled as the 'Metro man' of India. He retired as chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on 31 December 2011, and is now leading a semi-retired life in his ancestral home in Ponnani of Malappuram district.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
