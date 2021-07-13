'Don't Trust UP Police, BJP', Says Akhilesh Yadav, Draws Flak

Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
Days after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police force arrested two purported terrorists, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has come under the fire for a tart remark against the state's police.
"I cannot trust the UP Police and, especially, the BJP government," the former chief minister told reporters on Sunday, 11 July, NDTV reported.
The Samajwadi Party claimed that the video clip of Yadav's statement that is being widely shared on social media has been edited in a misleading manner. The political party has further asserted that Yadav had made the remark at a time when the arrests hadn't been announced.
Amid a strained political environment in UP ahead of the forthcoming elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has drawn flak from his political opponents over his comment against the Uttar Pradesh police.
The ATS on Sunday, 11 July, said that Uttar Pradesh (ATS UP) had uncovered “a big terror module”, following arrests of two purported terrorists with links to the Al-Qaeda.
Two men, Minaz Ahmad and Maseeruddin, both residents of Lucknow, have been arrested as part of the operation, reported NDTV, citing the police.
He added, "The terror activities were being run from Peshawar and Quetta on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border."
ATS UP informed that on the directions of Halmandi, Minaz Ahmad and Maseeruddin were planning to attack important places, monuments and crowded areas in several cities of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on 15 August.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
