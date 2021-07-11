ATS UP Busts 'Big Terror Module', Nabs 2 For Alleged Al-Qaeda Links

File photos of Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin, who were arrested by the ATS on Sunday, for purported Al-Qaeda links.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Anti-Terrorism Squad, Uttar Pradesh (ATS UP) has reportedly uncovered “a big terror module”, following arrests of two purported terrorists with links with Al-Qaeda.
Two men named Minaz Ahmad and Nasiruddin, both residents of Lucknow, have been arrested as part of the operation, reported NDTV, citing the police.
MORE DETAILS
ANI, on Sunday, 11 July, quoted Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP, as saying:
According to NDTV, an Al Qaeda unit had planned terrorist attacks in crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, on Sunday, ANI had quoted sources as informing that two suspected persons were detained by the ATS in Lucknow’s Kakori.
ANI’s sources had also reportedly said that the duo were in touch with people across the border, and suspicious material has been recovered.
Published: 11 Jul 2021,05:43 PM IST