Ex-Bureaucrats 'Anguished' by 'Blatant Violation of Rule of Law' in UP

File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
(Photo: PTI)
Former civil servants of the All India and Central Services have written an open letter alleging a "complete breakdown of governance" and "blatant violation of rule of law" in Uttar Pradesh.
Pointing out that they have no affiliation to any political party but “are committed to the Constitution of India”, the 74 signatories of the letter go on to say that they are writing to convey their “deep anguish at what we see happening in UP”.
The letter has been endorsed by over 200 eminent citizens.
Further, claiming that it appears “clear that all branches of the administration, including the executive magistrates and the police, have collapsed”, the ex-bureaucrats have expressed concern over a variety of purported damages to the “polity and institutions in the state”.
These, as per the signatories, consist of:
Police attacks on peacefully protesting students in Aligarh Muslim University
Filing 10,900 FIRs against protestors
Police firing killing 22 people
Erecting hoardings in Lucknow displaying photographs of activists
Detention and torture of 41 minors
Journalist Siddique Kappan’s prolonged incarceration
Between 2017 and 2020, 124 alleged criminals were shot dead in 6,476 “encounters”, according to data compiled and released by the UP police to the media.
“The fact that a significantly disproportionate percentage of those killed till August 2020 were Muslims carries its own message,” the ex bureaucrats add.
Pointing out that members of vigilante groups such as the Hindu Yuva Vahini and other ‘cow vigilante’ groups that have enjoyed immunity for violent actions, the signatories of the ex-bureaucrats and police officers say:
“Members of these groups are appointed as “police mitr” or friends of the police, endowing them with authority and legitimacy, and enabling the police to work openly with vigilante groups. Recent administrative orders further institutionalise vigilantism under the garb of community policing through the ‘Prantiya Rakshak Dal’ and the ‘S10’.”
Pointing out that the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance was passed by a voice vote, even as the bogey of “love jihad” has “no empirical, legal or official standing”, the open letter states:
The letter also alleges that since its first advent in power, the anti-Muslim bias of the present UP government has been “open and uninhibited”. The signatories are further apprehensive that with the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, “such actions by the UP government, if not controlled, may cause communal polarisation and disturbances”.
Condemning the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA) as a “draconian preventive detention law”, the signatories allege:
Quoting the Allahabad High Court in it’s scathing observation of the medical services in the state “running at God’s mercy (Ram Bharose)”, the ex-bureaucrats write:
“As a case in point, Dhanoli village in Gorakhpur District did not have a single house without a COVID patient. Many of the PHCs in villages are shut or do not have any medical personnel. The people are left to fend for themselves. There are no testing centres available. Reports of patients dying due to non-availability of oxygen have been frequent in UP.”
Further, the letter points out that not only did CM Adityanath deny such paucity but also “the police proceeded to frame charges against hospitals that claimed oxygen shortage”.
The ex-bureaucrats have sought restoration of Constitutional norms, and raised demands such as:
Arbitrary detentions, torture, and police attacks on peaceful protesters be stopped and recoveries for alleged damage to property under an “arbitrary” law be discontinued.
The illegal and unconstitutional practice of “encounters” must be discontinued.
The institutionalisation and legitimisation of vigilantism must end.
This idea of “love jihad” – without legal, empirical, or official basis – must be ‘jettisoned’.
This misuse of NSA must stop and normal penal provisions invoked, if at all justified.
The COVID crisis must be handled with urgency and "the invidious tendency to shoot the messenger must stop".
