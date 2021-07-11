ATS UP Busts 'Big Terror Module', Nabs 2 For Alleged Al-Qaeda Links
An Al Qaeda unit had reportedly planned attacks in crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh.
Anti-Terrorism Squad, Uttar Pradesh (ATS UP) has reportedly uncovered “a big terror module”, following arrests of two purported terrorists with links with Al-Qaeda.
Two men named Minaz Ahmad and Nasiruddin, both residents of Lucknow, have been arrested as part of the operation, reported NDTV, citing the police.
MORE DETAILS
ANI, on Sunday, 11 July, quoted Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP, as saying:
“ATS UP has uncovered a big terror module. The team has arrested two terrorists linked with al-Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Cache of arms, explosive materials recovered.”Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, UP
According to NDTV, an Al Qaeda unit had planned terrorist attacks in crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, on Sunday, ANI had quoted sources as informing that two suspected persons were detained by the ATS in Lucknow’s Kakori.
ANI’s sources had also reportedly said that the duo were in touch with people across the border, and suspicious material has been recovered.
