Disengagement a Significant Step Forward: MEA on LAC Situation

Addressing the weekly media briefing on Friday, 5 March, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the disengagement with Chinese troops in the Pangong Lake area was a significant step forward, and that it was not in the interests of either sides to prolong the issue.

“Senior commanders in the last meeting on 25 Feb had noted that the disengagement in the Pangong lake area was a significant step forward and provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector”, said Srivastava, adding that the two sides had a detailed exchange of views at the last meeting.

Srivastava referred to India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week, where the former, while noting the completion of disengagement in the Pangong Lake area, had stressed on the need for both sides to quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.