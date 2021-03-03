China Hackers Still Actively Targeting Indian Port: US Cyber Firm

At least one connection opened by Chinese state-sponsored hackers into the network system of an Indian maritime port is still active, according to the US firm that alerted officials, reported Bloomberg.

The group, referred to as RedEcho, is alleged to be behind the penetration into the port’s networks, according to Recorded Future, a threat intelligence and security company.

The company says it had targeted as many as 10 entities under India's power grid as well as two maritime ports when the company first notified the Computer Emergency Response Team on 10 February.

The report comes amid a recent study by the same company that suggests that the massive power outage that brought the metropolitan city of Mumbai to a grinding halt, in October 2020, may have been caused by threat actors in China.

The study suggests that India’s power facilities may have come under direct attack from China, amid the clashes between the two countries in 2020.