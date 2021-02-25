Jaishankar Talks to China Foreign Min, Reviews Troop Disengagement

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday, 25 February, spoke to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and reviewed the status of the disengagement of troops of both nations from the banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.
They also discussed the implementation of the Moscow Pact on border standoff, Jaishankar took to Twitter to inform.
The talk between the two foreign ministers comes as both countries complete the disengagement process.
WHAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR
The tenth round of disengagement talks between India and China, which started at 10 am on Saturday, 20 February, lasted around 16 hours.
Following the round of talks, the Ministry of Defence said that the two sides “positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area”.
As per images and videos accessed by The Quint via Indian Army sources, the Indian and Chinese troops were seen moving away tanks, dismantling structures and deinducting troops from the sites, as was agreed upon in the ninth round of military commander level talks.
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April 2020. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a physical clash in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
Earlier in February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told the Parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in “a phased, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of Ladakh.
