China’s Actions Along LAC Created ‘Mutual Distrust’: Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane stated on 12 February, that Beijing’s recent moves, including its attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, “have created an environment of confrontation and mutual distrust.”

This comes a day after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the start of the disengagement process in the Pangong lake area to resolve the India-China standoff, in the Lok Sabha.

General Naravane was addressing the joint annual seminar of the Assam Rifles and United Service Institution, where he stated that the “Sino-US rivalry” resulting out of “Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific, its hostility towards weaker nations and its relentless drive to create regional dependencies through initiatives like the BRI” had created “regional imbalances and instability.”