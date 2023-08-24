'Not a Hindu State': Why Dhirendra Shastri's Visit to Nepal Has Left Many Angry

Acharya, however, added that religious and political tolerance in Nepal is higher than in India. "Although the Hindu state is discussed from time to time, the use of hatred, malice and violence for it has not been widespread," he added.

Hinduism is the predominant religion in Nepal comprising 81.19 percent of the total population, according to the 2021 census report published by the Central Bureau of Statistics in June 2023. Buddhism is the second most followed religion in the country, followed by Islam.

"We also have minorities in our countries like Buddhists and Christians and Muslims as well Sikhs, and our track record in protecting their rights has been pretty pristine," Adhikari added.

Another Kathmandu-based Nepali journalist, Pranaya SJB Rana, writing for Off the Record, slammed Shastri as "a staunch supporter of Nepal as a Hindu state."

"Shastri’s visit is indicative of a small but growing shift in Nepali life, a rising Hindutva sentiment, fanned by actors both inside and outside," he wrote, adding: