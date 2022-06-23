Delhi LG Suspends Dy Secretary in CM's Office, 2 Others on Corruption Charges

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
(Photo: IANS)
A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been suspended by Lt Governor V K Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday, 22 June.
"The case against the deputy secretary at CMO has nothing to do with the Delhi CM's office," a Delhi government official said.
"The charges against the three officials were related to procedural lapses in land matters hinting corruption," an official said.
The trio are DANICS cadre officers.
The move reflected LG Saxena's commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, one of the sources said.
The lieutenant governor had on Monday, June 20, suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.
The Delhi BJP attacked the Kejriwal government over the suspension of the officials.
No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.
