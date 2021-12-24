DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Apply for Flats Under This Scheme Now

A lucky draw is expected to be conducted by the end of February 2022.

The DDA has announced that the flats that have remained unsold in the previous housing schemes of the DDA, shall be offered to buyers.

A statement by the DDA read, "The flats are being offered at the old rates/cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation/depreciation of land cost/building as the case may be."