Centre Vs AAP: Can Opposition Unite to Quash Ordinance on Services in RS?

The Congress units in Delhi and Punjab are fiercely against offering support to the AAP over the ordinance issue. For instance, senior Congress leader from Delhi, Ajay Maken, cited various instances when the AAP took a stance contrary to that of the Congress over issues of national importance. He recalled that the AAP had even passed a resolution in the Delhi Assembly, requesting the Centre to withdraw the Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

As a result, it has put the Congress high command in a tight spot, even casting a shadow on the idea of opposition unity.

According to The Week, after indicating that the Congress would oppose the ordinance in Parliament, the issue has still been put under discussion.

In their meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, most Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab opposed extending their support to the AAP, citing administrative and political issues, according to the magazine. They have argued that since Kejriwal is on the back foot over corruption charges against the Delhi government and wants control of the vigilance, he is therefore keen to block the ordinance.

"We view the AAP as the BJP's 'B' team. Any understanding with the AAP will only harm the Congress,” Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, told The Quint.

But for now, "there is no need for the party to rush into a decision since there is time left for the ordinance to come before Parliament," as per another senior Congress leader.

The AAP's Kakkar opined, "We are not seeking support from parties for the AAP. Rather, we are seeking support against the fact this ordinance that is 'unconstitutional' in nature and has snatched away the powers of the Delhi government."