AAP MP Raghav Chadha Questions YSRCP, BJD's Support for Delhi Services Bill

AAP MP Raghav Chadha
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 2 August, questioned the stance taken by the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in favour of the BJP-led central government on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying that the decision must have been made under some pressure.
Speaking to the media after the Monsoon Session's proceedings on Wednesday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "This is an anti-national bill, and those favouring it will be remembered as anti-nationals, while those who oppose it will be remembered as true patriots." He emphasised that the Opposition would not surrender to the government.
Chadha said that the Indian government and Opposition have similar numbers in the Rajya Sabha, and that the entire Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is united in fighting the Delhi Services Bill.
The AAP leader took a shot at the YSRCP and the BJD, claiming that there must be some sort of pressure on them to support the Bill in Parliament.
“But they must remember that with the passage of this Bill, not only our houses will be burnt but in future it will spread to other states. If the powers of the Delhi government are snatched then in future the powers of the other state governments will also be snatched by such a dictatorial government,” he said.
"Delhi's people have reposed faith in the AAP and love Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, leading to his election for the city. The BJP has attempted to regain power in the past decade but has failed. And they have failed miserably despite bringing ordinance, notification or leaving Lt Governor behind the Delhi government,” Chadha pointed out.
The BJD stated on Tuesday that it would back the government's Delhi Services Bill in Parliament. The YSRCP had previously stated in Parliament that it supported the Bill. In the Rajya Sabha, there are nine MPs from each of the two parties. In the Lower House, YSRCP has 22 MPs and BJD has 12.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, causing uproar among INDIA bloc MPs.
The legislation would empower Delhi's lieutenant governor to have the final say on recommendations for official transfers and postings of officials. The bill was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah present.
