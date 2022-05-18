Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Sends Resignation to Prez Citing Personal Reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Baijal has resigned, citing personal reasons.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday, 18 May, citing personal reasons, say reports.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Delhi LG)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, 18 May, submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Baijal was the 21st lieutenant governor of Delhi. He took office on 31 December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, and served in the position for a long tenure of 5 years and 4 months.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides holding key positions in other ministries. He is also a former vice chairperson of Delhi Development Authority.

Also Read‘Let’s Respect Democracy’: Says CM Kejriwal After L-G Anil Baijal Holds Meeting

The former bureaucrat was on the executive council of the think tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Published: 18 May 2022,05:12 PM IST
