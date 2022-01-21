Delhi LG Allows Pvt Offices To Open at 50% Capacity, Weekend Curfew to Stay

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Wednesday that the government will monitor the COVID situation for the next three-four days, before confirming the trend in positivity rate and easing restrictions in the city.

Presently, a weekend curfew is imposed place in Delhi, which remains in place from 10 pm on Friday and end at 5 am on Monday. Only essential services are permitted to operate during the curfew.

Restaurants, bars, schools, gyms, and offices dealing with non-essential services also remain shut in Delhi. Markets and malls are allowed to operate at an odd-even basis, while the Delhi Metro is allowed to operate at full capacity.