Delhi LG Allows Pvt Offices To Open at 50% Capacity, Weekend Curfew to Stay

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Friday, 21 January, approved the Delhi government's recommendation to allow private offices in the city to function at 50 percent capacity, as COVID-19 cases in the city show a downward trend.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier on Friday, had sent a recommendation to the Lieutenant Governor, asking him to lift the weekend curfew, news agency ANI reported.
"Agreed to 50 percent attendance in private offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further," the LG's office said, according to ANI.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Wednesday that the government will monitor the COVID situation for the next three-four days, before confirming the trend in positivity rate and easing restrictions in the city.
Presently, a weekend curfew is imposed place in Delhi, which remains in place from 10 pm on Friday and end at 5 am on Monday. Only essential services are permitted to operate during the curfew.
Restaurants, bars, schools, gyms, and offices dealing with non-essential services also remain shut in Delhi. Markets and malls are allowed to operate at an odd-even basis, while the Delhi Metro is allowed to operate at full capacity.
