Delhi LG Orders ACB Probe Into ‘Corruption & Collusion’ in Transport Department

Autorickshaw unions alleged large-scale corruption in the RTO and consequent harassment of autorickshaw drivers.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday, 29 July, directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an investigation into the allegations of corruption and collusion between transport department officials and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, sources at LG house told PTI.

The direction comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court’s order on a criminal writ petition filed by several autorickshaw unions of the national capital who alleged large-scale corruption in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and consequent harassment of autorickshaw drivers.

According to sources quoted by PTI, LG Saxena has directed the ACB to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within one month.
‘Serious Allegations of Large-Scale Corruption'

The Directorate of Vigilance is probing the matter and observed that the “petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening impacting the auto drivers,” said sources.

The Directorate of Vigilance proposed that it should be forwarded to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the chief secretary.

“It has been alleged that permits are being transferred in cahoots with the MLO (motor licensing officer) and the RTO officials,” according to sources.

The auto drivers also alleged collusion between auto financiers, unauthorised dealers and touts at Burari Transport Authority.

While considering the criminal writ petition, the HC directed the Delhi Police, Transport Department, and the Directorate of Vigilance of Delhi government to conduct an investigation into the matter with the angles of crime as well as corruption, while treating the petition as a complaint.

The HC had also directed the Delhi Police to forward the petition/complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), for necessary action.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

