Delhi LG Saxena To Sue AAP Leaders for Defamation: What Is the New Controversy?

"The Lt Governor has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others – for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, attributed to his tenure as chairman of KVIC," said a note from L-G office.

The AAP, this week, had catapulted allegations of corruption against the Delhi LG, claiming that he had committed a scam of worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was previously serving as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in 2016.

"It is reiterated that the matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore which is nothing but a figment of imagination of the accusers who will face the consequences," the statement said.