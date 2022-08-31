Delhi LG Saxena To Sue AAP Leaders for Defamation: What Is the New Controversy?

Amid an ongoing political slugfest over alleged corruption in the national capital's liquor policy, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday, 31 August, said that he will sue leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for defamation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As per a statement issue by LG Saxena office on Wednesday, he will take legal action against AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak, and Dialogue and Development Commission vice chairperson Jasmine Shah, among others.
"The Lt Governor has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders – Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others – for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, attributed to his tenure as chairman of KVIC," said a note from L-G office.
The AAP, this week, had catapulted allegations of corruption against the Delhi LG, claiming that he had committed a scam of worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was previously serving as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in 2016.
"It is reiterated that the matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore which is nothing but a figment of imagination of the accusers who will face the consequences," the statement said.
Speaking during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had alleged, "In 2016, Saxena forced Khadi's cashiers to exchange his old unaccounted bank notes for him."
Pathak said that two cashiers of Khadi had exposed the "scam" but Saxena "himself investigated" their allegations and suspended them.
"Cashiers Pradeep Yadav and Sanjeev Kumar stated on record that after demonetisation, an illegitimate exchange of Rs 22 lakh in cash took place from their (Delhi) branch alone. And in this manner, the same scam was conducted through 7,000 branches of Khadi spread across India," Pathak had stated.
The AAP held an overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly on Monday, demanding a probe into the purported scam.
Notably, the AAP's attack against the LG comes after the latter recommended a CBI probe into the government's liquor policy. The CBI is probing the matter and has filed a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, naming him as the principal accused in the case relating to lapses in the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.
(With inputs from PTI.)
