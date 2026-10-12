We Identified the Lathi-Wielding Hindutva Goon Who Says 'Girls Sold for Rs 300'

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A huge group of Hindutva groups descended in Central Delhi's Connaught place on 9 and 10 October to disrupt the anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests. The Quint reported from the ground how right-wing mobilised and yet there was little to no police action against them even as they assaulted and harassed protestors in their presence.
One of these men, wearing a tilak and donning an orange scarf, walked around and gave bytes to a few media-persons making remarks like: "Inn cockroacho ko theek kardenge" (we will fix these cockroaches) and making hateful remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and YouTuber and independent content creator Dhruv Rathee.
The Quint reported yesterday identifying two other men who were seen brutally assaulting a young protestor and HRD's chief Pinki Chaudhary openly stating that these are his men.
We have also found another video where Sisodia claimed that he is a part of HRD.
On 11 October, Sunday, Sisodia was seen brandishing and threatening protestors and students with lathis in CP. In videos that have gone viral since, Sisodia along with some other Hindutva miscreants can be seen be aggressively coming at protestors with his lathis while a few others picked up rocks from the ground.
The situation has raised serious questions of the police forces who have not only arrested or detained them under section 163 BNSS but have facilitated their unruly behaviour by letting them loose. The Quint saw this firsthand on the ground.
On the first day of the anti-Gyanesh protest by CJP, Sisodia was seen harassing and abusing Nishu Azad, whose father was attacked and beaten by another Hindutva goon, Swatantra Bhardwaj.
Bhardwaj has now been given a regular bail by a Delhi court but the intimidation and harassment of Azad has not ceased.
We also found his official Instagram and YouTube channel IDs. In one of his recent videos he said, "On the instructions of Pinki Chaudhary went to Jantar Mantar, we have not only opposed the CJP protestors but have also treated them. Whoever will go against the country, we will go against you.."
There are now numeours video incidents to show how they threatened and assaulted and co-opted a peaceful protest that could not take place over the weekend. In the midst of heavy deployment of forces and security arrangements, these miscreants were able to access and display lathis. While reporters found and flagged a car with lathis inside, the police claimed that "nothing illegal or objectionable was found."
But the actions of Hindutva goons like Sisodia raise serious questions that need to be answered.
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