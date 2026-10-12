We Identified the Lathi-Wielding Hindutva Goon Who Says 'Girls Sold for Rs 300'

The Quint reported yesterday identifying two other men who were seen brutally assaulting a young protestor and HRD's chief Pinki Chaudhary openly stating that these are his men.

We have also found another video where Sisodia claimed that he is a part of HRD.

On 11 October, Sunday, Sisodia was seen brandishing and threatening protestors and students with lathis in CP. In videos that have gone viral since, Sisodia along with some other Hindutva miscreants can be seen be aggressively coming at protestors with his lathis while a few others picked up rocks from the ground.

The situation has raised serious questions of the police forces who have not only arrested or detained them under section 163 BNSS but have facilitated their unruly behaviour by letting them loose. The Quint saw this firsthand on the ground.