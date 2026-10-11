Viral Video: Who Are These Two Goons, Seen Assaulting a Young Protester?

The two men assaulting the young protester have been identified as Ravindra Govinda and Raman, both associated with radical Hindutva outfits.

Govinda hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and he has posted pictures with the BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gujjar. Gujjar is a known favourite among local Hindutva outfits, especially those involved in cow-vigilantism. Govinda himself claims to be a 'Gau Rakshak'. Pictures of Govinda with Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary are also being circulated online.

The details about 'Raman' are far more sketchy. According to some social media users, he hails from Burari in North Delhi and runs a Wifi connection franchise. On Sunday morning, Chaudhary put out a post on X claiming that both men belong to his outfit.