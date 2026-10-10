How Delhi Police Let Hindutva Mob Run Amock, Violating its Own Orders

In a video shot by The Quint, that has since gone viral on Instagram, a right wing mob can be seen thrashing a protester at the Connaught Place area in New Delhi on Saturday, 10 October. The manner in which a right wing mob wasn't just allowed to gather but also shout slogans and assault protesters, is in sharp contrast to how the Delhi Police detained thousands of Cockroach Janta Party supporters.
The police detained hundreds of protesters citing Section 163 of the BNSS that prevents a gathering of more than four people but the right-wing mob managed to gather any way, incite violence and attack protesters.
Who were these people and what organisations were they backed by?
'Not Against Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation': Bajrang Dal Member
The Quint spoke to one Ritesh Thakur, who identified as a member of Hindu organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Rashtra Parishad.
"These cockroaches are being beaten up everywhere," he said proudly.
Thakur appeared confused about his own aims as he said he had nothing against the CJP's main demand, which is the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Take Gyanesh Kumar's resignation if you want, we have no problem. But they (CJP) have insulted Lord Ram and Ma Sita that's why we are against them," Thakur said.
There is no record of anyone associated with the CJP making any statement against any Hindu deities or mythological figures.
"They (CJP) say things like Naam Rahega Allah ka and Jai Bhim," Thakur further added.
('...naam rahega Allah ka' is a line in Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' and has nothing to do with religion)
Thakur then accused the CJP protesters of saying, "Bharat ke tukde honge". When The Quint confronted him on who exactly said this, he couldn't specify and said "Some person with a blue scarf".
Right Wing Mob Assaults Protesters Including Women
Throughout Saturday afternoon, the right wing mob could be seen attacking protesters and chanting hate slogans across Delhi. A disturbing video of two goons attacking a young female protester has since gone viral.
Another one can be seen openly threatening to attach Youtuber Dhruv Rathee.
The mob also went around Connaught Place chanting slogans like "Delhi Police tum lath bajao..", exhorting the police to attack the protesters with sticks.
Many right wing influencers like Pinky Chaudhary and Swatantra Bhardwaj had publicly said that the would be attacking the CJP protesters. Therefore, their threats were in the public domain, yet no measures seem to have been taken to prevent violence from such outfits.