How Delhi Police Let Hindutva Mob Run Amock, Violating its Own Orders

The Quint spoke to one Ritesh Thakur, who identified as a member of Hindu organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Rashtra Parishad.

"These cockroaches are being beaten up everywhere," he said proudly.

Thakur appeared confused about his own aims as he said he had nothing against the CJP's main demand, which is the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Take Gyanesh Kumar's resignation if you want, we have no problem. But they (CJP) have insulted Lord Ram and Ma Sita that's why we are against them," Thakur said.

There is no record of anyone associated with the CJP making any statement against any Hindu deities or mythological figures.

"They (CJP) say things like Naam Rahega Allah ka and Jai Bhim," Thakur further added.

('...naam rahega Allah ka' is a line in Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' and has nothing to do with religion)

Thakur then accused the CJP protesters of saying, "Bharat ke tukde honge". When The Quint confronted him on who exactly said this, he couldn't specify and said "Some person with a blue scarf".