Delhi Riots: Jamia Milia Islamia Student Meeran Haider Denied Bail in UAPA Case

The riots, prosecution argued, were planned meticulously so as to destroy property and disrupt essential services. So the conspiracy to incite violence fell under the criteria of "terrorist act" as prescribed under the Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reported Live Law.

The other accused in the case are activists Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, educational consultant Tasleem Ahmad, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, student activists Gulfisha Fatima and Safoora Zargar.

On 24 March, a Delhi court had rejected the bail plea of activist Umar Khalid. Prior to that on 16 March, court had, rejected the bail pleas of Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmed.