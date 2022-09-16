Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch Issues Notice to AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan

Amid the ongoing onslaught against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, has now prompted an investigation against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

Delhi's anti-corruption branch (ACB) on Thursday, 15 September, issued a notice to the AAP leader for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Waqf board, officials said.

A senior official said that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming that he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.