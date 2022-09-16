ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Raids Underway at 40 Locations Across the Country

The searches are linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Raids Underway at 40 Locations Across the Country
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at 40 locations across the country linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, officials say.

The central agency is conducting searches in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai among others.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Delhi   Enforcement Directorate   ED 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×