Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Raids Underway at 40 Locations Across the Country
The searches are linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at 40 locations across the country linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, officials say.
The central agency is conducting searches in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai among others.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
Topics: Delhi Enforcement Directorate ED
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
