Ahead of Kejriwal's Meeting With AAP MLAs, Few Leaders Unreachable

With the political slugfest in Delhi likely to intensify, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his residence at 11 am on Thursday, 25 August, to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

All the party legislators have been called for the meeting, though some of them could not be contacted, according to news agency PTI.

"MLAs are being contacted... all MLAs will be present in the meeting. BJP is preparing to break 40 MLAs," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Yesterday, message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting," he said.

Further, AAP leader Atishi said, "BJP has been trying for days to topple Delhi government. Our MLAs are being offered money and being threatened. Delhi deputy chief minister was threatened too. This is not the first such attempt. BJP has attempted Operation Lotus earlier too. They've always failed, they'll always fail."

"MLAs are being contacted. Yesterday, the message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting," she added.