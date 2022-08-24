'Arvind Kejriwal For PM': Decoding the Potential & Limits of AAP's Mission 2024

"Manish Sisodia could be arrested in the next two or three days," Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal told party supporters during his speech in Gujarat on Tuesday, 23 August.

The party is preparing for Sisodia's imminent arrest in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. However, Kejriwal is also trying to use the issue to make a national pitch for the AAP.

In the middle of the CBI probe against Sisodia, Kejriwal launched the Make India Number One campaign and put forward AAP's five point formula for achieving this goal. More on that later.

And instead of becoming defensive, Sisodia went ahead and addressed the party's public meetings in Gujarat.