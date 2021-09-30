CWC Meet Very Soon: Congress Spokesperson Surjewala as Azad, Sibal Raise Demands

Following demands by G-23 leaders for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the same will take place very soon.
Surjewala, on Thursday, 30 September, was quoted by ANI as saying:
Both Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal – who were part of the G-23 group that had written to interim president Sonia Gandhi with a slew of concerns – on Wednesday sought a meeting in the face of multiple desertions and turmoil in the organisation.
Azad had written to the Congress president demanding that a meeting of the CWC be immediately convened and the party welcome suggestions.
Meanwhile, Sibal, on Wednesday, was quoted by ANI as saying:
The G-23, who have been dubbed “a group of 23 dissenting leaders”, have often maintained that they want the best for the party.
Earlier in February, party leader Raj Babbar was quoted by ANI as saying:
“People say 'G23', I say Gandhi 23. With the belief, resolve and thinking of Mahatma Gandhi, this nation's law and Constitution was formed. Congress is standing strongly to take these forward. 'G23' want Congress to be strong.”
In August last year, the G23 wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival. They had asked for changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative”.
