Shameful: Tharoor, Azad & Other Cong Leaders Decry Attack on Sibal's Car, House
The leaders have pointed out that “Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression”.
Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad and a slew of other Congress leaders have hit out against destruction of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s car as well as damage caused to his property on Wednesday, amid protests over his remarks about the Congress having no president.
While some have dubbed the developments as “shameful”, yet others have pointed out that “Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression”. They have also asked: “If this is not hooliganism then what else is it?”
After veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday, 29 September, that the Congress party had no president and that the leaders weren't sure who was calling the shots, Congress supporters gathered outside his residence to protest against his comments and even showed placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal', ANI reported.
According to NDTV, the supporters also damaged his car and raised slogans of 'Leave the party!', 'Come to your senses!' and 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!'.
Sibal's comments came amidst the Punjab Congress crisis that augmented after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief.
"There’s no Congress president at this moment. We know and yet we don't know. We don’t know who’s taking these decisions. Party must make sure they remain united. Only Congress can save the nation," Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.
