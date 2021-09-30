Shameful: Tharoor, Azad & Other Cong Leaders Decry Attack on Sibal's Car, House

After veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday, 29 September, that the Congress party had no president and that the leaders weren't sure who was calling the shots, Congress supporters gathered outside his residence to protest against his comments and even showed placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal', ANI reported.

According to NDTV, the supporters also damaged his car and raised slogans of 'Leave the party!', 'Come to your senses!' and 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!'.

Sibal's comments came amidst the Punjab Congress crisis that augmented after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief.

"There’s no Congress president at this moment. We know and yet we don't know. We don’t know who’s taking these decisions. Party must make sure they remain united. Only Congress can save the nation," Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.