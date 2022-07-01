‘Twist of Knife in Deep Wounds of Small Businesses’: Chidambaram on 5 Yrs of GST

The Goods and Services Tax system, initially proposed by the Congress party to build cooperation and trust between the competing Centre and states, was implemented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2017.

Chidambaram, who had announced in 2006 the implementation of the system from 1 April 2010, stated during the briefing that the GST currently in force was not the one envisaged by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"The GST that we have today is a complex web of many rates, conditions, exceptions, and exemptions that will leave even an informed taxpayer completely bewildered. Not all registered dealers are informed taxpayers; as a result, they are at the mercy of the tax collector," he said.

"As far as the Congress Party is concerned, we reject the current GST and, as promised in the Election Manifesto of 2019, we will work toward the replacement of the current GST by GST 2.0 that will be single, low-rate," the former finance minister said.