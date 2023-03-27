'Cannot Scare Us': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM After Rahul's Disqualification

“The prime minister of this country is a coward," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her broadside against Prime Minister Modi.

She was speaking at the day-long 'Satyagraha' held by the Congress at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 March. Similar events were also reportedly organised by the party in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters, from 10 am to 5 pm.

This comes two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament over his conviction in a defamation case.