Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha; Congress Meet at 5 pm
Catch all updates on disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha here.
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Disqualification Live Updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 24 March, was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark he made in Karnataka in 2019.
The development comes a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case against him over the remark.
A meeting of senior Congress party is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to decide the future strategy of the party.
The disqualification notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said that the disqualification is in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Reacting to the disqualification, the Congress party said that it will keep fighting the battle against "attempts to silence Rahul Gandhi."
Rahul Gandhi had made the remarks in a rally in Karnataka saying: "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"
'Calling a Thief a Thief Not a Crime': Uddhav Thackeray
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that calling a thief a thief is not a crime.
"Thieves & looters are still free and Rahul Gandhi is being punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All government systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship," Thackeray said, as quoted by ANI.
'Can't Remove Him From People's Hearts': DK Shivakumar
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that he "despise the BJP's anti-democratic attitude."
Protesting Congress Workers Detained In Lucknow
Congress workers in Lucknow were detained during protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha.
