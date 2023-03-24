Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha; Congress Meet at 5 pm

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Disqualification Live Updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 24 March, was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark he made in Karnataka in 2019.

The development comes a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case against him over the remark.

A meeting of senior Congress party is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to decide the future strategy of the party.