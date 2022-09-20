Congress Polls 2022: The Last Two Times the Presidential Chair Was Challenged

Last month, the Congress party's highest decision-making body announced elections for the post of party president – to be held on 19 October – after it registered a string of electoral defeats and saw a series of noteworthy resignations.

On Tuesday, 20 September, sources indicated that former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor would be running for the post of Congress president in what is meant to be a “free and fair election."

Meanwhile, after a direct 'request' from interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot entered the fray and has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next party president.