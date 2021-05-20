Toolkit Row | Suspend BJP Leaders’ Accounts: Cong Tells Twitter

Congress on 19 May wrote to Twitter Inc, asking them to suspend accounts of several BJP leaders who shared the alleged Congress ‘toolkit’, claiming dissemination of false information.
Several police complaints have also been lodged against BJP leaders who shared the alleged Congress ‘toolkit’, claiming that the BJP had forged and fabricated the documents to divert attention from the Central government’s mismanagement of the COVID crisis.
A criminal complaint against BJP’s Sambit Patra was lodged at the Sansad Marg police station in Delhi by an Indian Youth Congress functionary on 20 May.
Another FIR was lodged against BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh, and Patra at Bajaj Nagar Police Station in Jaipur by Rajasthan Congress Secretary Jaswant Gurjar.
In their complaint, Congress urged Twitter to carry out a detailed probe and permanently suspend the Twitter accounts of Nadda, Patra, Irani, Santhosh, and others.
The complaint drew the microblogging firm’s attention to “the gross misuse of the Twitter platform by the senior functionaries of the BJP, which has led to large-scale dissemination of false information and has the potential to cause social unrest in the country, amid the current pandemic”.
On Tuesday, 18 May, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress, alleging that the latter had intended to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Various BJP leaders shared the document on Twitter, to prove that the party’s agenda was “driven by hatred towards India”.
The alleged document – titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on COVID management’ – was printed on the Congress letterhead and asked people to show that ‘Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion while Eid gatherings are happy social gatherings’.
It was also amplified by several social media users, like right-wing websites OpIndia and Swarajya.
Speaking to The Quint, Chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) research department Rajeev Gowda said that someone had forged a fake document by editing the genuine Central Vista document, which had been prepared by the party.
