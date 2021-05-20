BJP Leader Blows Conch, Does Hawan to End COVID-19, Netizens React

BJP leader Gopal Sharma from Meerut received flak on Twitter for his practices to supposedly end COVID-19.
BJP Leader Gopal Sharma blowing conch in Meerut to end COVID-19.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@i_the_indian)

From Ramdev Baba's mustard oil and Ramdas Athawale's 'Go Corona Go' chants to Pragya Thakur's cow urine solution, a lot of influential people have bizarre cures for COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, none of these take science into consideration. Adding to the list is Meerut's BJP leader, Gopal Sharma, who recently decided to blow a shankh and do hawan on the streets of Meerut to ward off COVID-19.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Sharma is seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram,' in the Nayi Basti and Shivpuram areas of Meerut, while dragging a cart that has a burning pyre with clouds of smoke coming out of it. The Hanuman Chalisa is also being played in the background.

Check out the full video here:

Users on the internet have criticized this practice since it is unscientific and promotes false ways of avoiding COVID-19. Here is how they reacted:

