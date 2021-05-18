BJP Netas Slammed for Sharing ‘Absurd’ Rebuttal to Lancet Report

Days after The Lancet blamed the Narendra Modi government for mismanaging India’s COVID-19 crisis, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan endorsed a blog written by one Pankaj Chaturvedi of the Tata Memorial Centre, as a “fair rebuttal to the imbalanced article”.

In a scathing editorial, the medical journal had observed that the government was “more intent on removing criticism on Twitter than trying to control the pandemic”.

Dr Harsh Vardhan’s tweet endorsing the blog seemingly had the same motive — removing criticism. Apart from him, several other party leaders including Jitendra Singh, N Biren Singh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Brajesh Kumar Singh and G Kishan Reddy shared the rebuttal as well.