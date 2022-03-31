Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress MPs in Protest Outside Parliament Over Fuel Prices

The Congress on Saturday, 26 March, had announced that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase protest against rising fuel prices, across India between 31 March and 7 April.

The statement had said that on 31 March at 11 am, Congressmen and people will protest outside their homes and public places with garlanded gas cylinders and played drums and other instruments to draw the attention of the "deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in prices of gas, petrol, and diesel".

The Congress statement added that between 2 and 4 April, there will be a district level 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' protest and march, and on 7 April, the same will take place at state headquarters.

(With inputs from IANS.)