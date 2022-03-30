Union Min Nitin Gadkari Reaches Parl in Hydrogen Car Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, 30 March, arrived in Parliament in a hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) amid soaring fuel prices in the country.

The office of the union minister tweeted pictures of Gadkari arriving in the electric car on Wednesday, which were later retweeted by him.

"Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji visited Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) today. Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Shri Gadkari ji emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology," the tweet read.