Union Min Nitin Gadkari Reaches Parl in Hydrogen Car Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari embarking on the hydrogen car outside Parliament on Wednesday.
(Photo: Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, 30 March, arrived in Parliament in a hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) amid soaring fuel prices in the country.
The office of the union minister tweeted pictures of Gadkari arriving in the electric car on Wednesday, which were later retweeted by him.
"Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji visited Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) today. Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Shri Gadkari ji emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology," the tweet read.
The white car had a green number plate as well, which is used for electric vehicles.
In another tweet, Gadkari's office emphasised that India would soon become a green hydrogen-exporting country, adding that the government would focus on "green and clean energy" under the National Hydrogen Mission.
On 16 March, the union minister had launched the first hydrogen-powered car in the country, called Toyota Mirai.
"This is a first of its kind project in India which aims to create a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by creating awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology," Gadkari had tweeted after the car launch.
He also said that such initiatives were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India "energy self-reliant" by 2047.
Meanwhile, fuel prices saw another hike on Wednesday as the prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise a litre. This is the eighth hike in fuel prices since 22 March.
The Congress had announced on 26 March that it would launch a three-phase nationwide protest under the banner of Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan against rising fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
