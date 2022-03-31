Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Up by 80 Paise/Litre in 9th Increase in 10 Days
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 101.81 per litre and Rs 93.07 per litre respectively.
Fuel prices saw yet another hike on Thursday, 31 March. The prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise per litre. This was the ninth hike in fuel prices in the past 10 days (since 22 March), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 101.81 per litre and Rs 93.07 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, up by 84 paise each.
On Wednesday, petrol prices stood at Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel prices were at Rs 92.27 per litre in Delhi.
Protests Against Price Hike
Fuel prices have been on a consistent rise in the past 10 days. The Congress party had announced, on 26 March, that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she had said.
