'PM Must Defend Nation': Rahul Gandhi on Reports of China Bridge in Pangong Tso

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of China building a bridge over the disputed region in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the area had been under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge."

He also added that India monitors such developments, and that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had clarified with the media that "the friction and tensions that arise from China’s deployments since April 2020 cannot be reconciled with a normal relationship between two neighbours."

"You are also aware that (Chinese) Foreign Minister Wang Yi was here in March this year, and EAM Jaishankar conveyed our expectations to him," Bagchi added.