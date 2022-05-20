'PM Must Defend Nation': Rahul Gandhi on Reports of China Bridge in Pangong Tso

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, 20 May, that India's territorial integrity and national security were non-negotiable, adding that it was the duty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the nation. This comes after reports emerged of China building a second bridge over the disputed Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.
Taking a dig at the Centre, Gandhi said in a post on Twitter, "China builds 1st bridge on Pangong GOI: We are monitoring the situation. China builds 2nd bridge on Pangong GOI: We are monitoring the situation."
Meanwhile, reacting to reports of China building a bridge over the disputed region in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the area had been under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge."
He also added that India monitors such developments, and that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had clarified with the media that "the friction and tensions that arise from China’s deployments since April 2020 cannot be reconciled with a normal relationship between two neighbours."
"You are also aware that (Chinese) Foreign Minister Wang Yi was here in March this year, and EAM Jaishankar conveyed our expectations to him," Bagchi added.
