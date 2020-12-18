What’s on the Agenda for Sonia Gandhi’s Meet With Cong ‘Rebels’?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to begin her interactions with senior party leaders on Saturday, 19 December, to finalise the future course of action ahead of the much-awaited organisational elections, including the appointment of the new party president, PTI reported.

Gandhi is expected to meet members of the so called “group of 23” to discuss measures towards resolving the leadership issue in the Congress. The meeting comes close on the heels of Congress’ below par performance in the Kerala local body polls as well as the Bihar elections and is likely to involve concerns among leaders about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.

Nearly four months after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to Sonia, seeking the party’s revival, the meeting may serve as a platform for some of the “rebel” leaders to discuss the leadership issue.