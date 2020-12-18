What’s on the Agenda for Sonia Gandhi’s Meet With Cong ‘Rebels’?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to begin her interactions with senior party leaders on Saturday, 19 December, to finalise the future course of action ahead of the much-awaited organisational elections, including the appointment of the new party president, PTI reported.
Gandhi is expected to meet members of the so called “group of 23” to discuss measures towards resolving the leadership issue in the Congress. The meeting comes close on the heels of Congress’ below par performance in the Kerala local body polls as well as the Bihar elections and is likely to involve concerns among leaders about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.
Nearly four months after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to Sonia, seeking the party’s revival, the meeting may serve as a platform for some of the “rebel” leaders to discuss the leadership issue.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for the meeting:
Alongside discussing the schedule for organisational elections, the issues that are likely to be discussed include alliances in upcoming Assembly elections, farmer protests as well as revival of the Parliamentary Board – the key decision-making body of the party.
The group also wants clarity on a schedule for organisational elections, especially with election committee likely to finish updating the electoral rolls by month end, sources told The Quint.
While Rahul is also expected to be present in the meeting, there has been no indication so far of the former president’s willingness to return to the post.
Kamal Nath is expected to be present at the meeting as well. Saturday’s meeting is expected to have 7-8 leaders among the “letter writers” including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan.
The meeting will be held face-to-face. While some had called for a Zoom meeting, this proposal was turned down.
Sources told The Quint, that a question before the leadership is also about finding a replacement for Ahmed Patel, who passed away recently.
Prior to Patel, others who played a similar role include RK Dhawan, Jitendra Prasad and Bhuvnesh Chaturvedi during Narasimha Rao’s time. While this is not officially on the agenda, the issue is likely to be discussed.
