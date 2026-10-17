Congress, CJP and Left Need Each Other, It's Going to be a Long Haul

Congress, CJP and the Left student unions have the same larger aim: defeating the BJP and bringing an end to the Modi government's rule. Dharmendra Pradhan and Gyanesh Kumar are just targets within this larger aim.

But within this larger movement, Congress, CJP and the Left unions bring very different things to the table.

CJP

The CJP gives a neutral, non-political image that makes it easy for lay citizens to become part of the movement. This was evident during the protests against Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress, Left unions and other student bodies aligned to Opposition parties had been protesting against paper leaks for years, but it is the CJP which managed to mobilise the apolitical youth on a large scale nationally, which culminated in Pradhan's resignation.

The reason why the police crackdown on 10 October, the day of CJP's protest against Gyanesh Kumar, was particularly harsh, is that the government wanted to instil fear in the minds of lay people. It wanted to scare away the kind of people who came for fun or out of curiosity during the Pradhan protests. Letting right-wing goons run amok was driven by the same aim: scaring protesters and making them aware of the possible consequences.

Left Unions

It is in the face of such a crackdown that the importance of Left student unions comes to the fore. The ability of Left unions to consistently put their own lives and bodies at risk in front of police violence sets them apart.

Even during the agitation against Pradhan, there was a period before Wangchuk's hunger strike when the CJP's protest seemed to be waning. At that time, the Left students kept it alive.

In this protest, no doubt Left unions, particulary AISA, have gained from the presence of a charismatic and courageous leader like Neha Bora. But Bora's emergence isn't just due to individual charisma, it is also a product of organisational support and training.

Congress

In the end, the CJP or the Left unions' efforts won't achieve much if the main Opposition party doesn't do its job. Whether the BJP is to be defeated in elections or through a mass movement, it cannot happen without the largest Opposition party.

The 12 October protest also showed the importance of organisational strength. Neither the police nor right-wing goons could unleash violence in the face of thousands of workers belonging to the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and other Opposition parties.

This kind of organisational strength can only come from the mainstream Opposition.