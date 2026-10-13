'Want to Wait Before Sending Cadre': Is Bhim Army Keeping Away From CJP 2.0?

"Two police constables deleted my videos and broke my mic. They then detained me after abusing my caste," Vivek Jatav, 24, tells The Quint.

Jatav, a resident of Faridabad, Harayana, had anticipated that Delhi would become a fortress on 10 October, the day of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. So he left his home early in the morning of 9 October and reached Delhi, having made arrangements to stay at a "safe" location at night before joining the protest the next day.

He never reached Jantar Mantar, in fact no one did. As per his, and scores of other protesters' and mediapersons' accounts, police had put up barricades extending upto nearly five kilometres of the protest site.

He was on his way to the area, trying to enter from the direction of Karol Bagh, when he claims he saw the police violently assaulting and detaining some people.