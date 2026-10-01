Can INDIA Bloc, CJP Replicate the Jantar Mantar Effect on Gyanesh Kumar?

October threatens to be a hot month for embattled Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as well as the Narendra Modi government. It marks the start of sustained agitations for the CEC’s ouster with the INDIA bloc and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) acting separately but creating pincer-like movement to corner him and the government over the controversial Special Intensive Review of the electoral rolls. The SIR has led to the deletion of over 13 crore voters while the fate of lakhs more languishes in tribunal and judicial appeals.

But removing Gyanesh Kumar will not be easy. As CEC, he enjoys life-long immunity under a 2023 law passed by the current government.

Consequently, the success of the ouster of Gyanesh hinges on public pressure generated by the protests. Can the Opposition bring lakhs of people out on the street to force the CEC’s hand?

Can CJP orchestrate a repetition of its victorious nationwide stir that began at Jantar Mantar and led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister?