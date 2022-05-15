Congress' Declaration Says 'Open to Alliance' But Rahul Attacks Regional Parties

One issue on which there was a lot of debate, even disagreement, during the Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is the question of alliances.

The final outcome reflected the differences within.

On one hand, the Udaipur Declaration released at the end of the Shivir, says that the Congress is open to engaging with like-minded parties for the purpose of electoral alliances.

On the other hand, in his closing address former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked regional parties at length.

This article will look at three aspects.

1. What Rahul Gandhi said on regional parties?

2. What does the declaration say?

3. What transpired at the Chintan Shivir on the issue of alliances?