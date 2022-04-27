On Foundation Day, KCR Announces Telangana Rashtra Samiti Eyeing National Role

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao
Celebrating Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) 21st foundation day on Wednesday, 27 April, party leader and chief minister of the State K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the party is ready to venture into national politics.
Speaking at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), KCR said that some legislators are of the view that the name of the regional party be changed to Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), reported NDTV.
His decision was met with loud cheers from the over 3,000 attendees at the event.
"What we need is a people's agenda and not a front where two to three chief ministers come together. People were skeptical when we spoke about Telangana 21 years ago. They ridiculed us. Look where we are now. That is the kind of process we want to unfold for the nation too,'' KCR said.
One of the 11 political resolutions being moved at the plenary on Wednesday was to oppose communal violence. The chief minister pointed out how communal politics and divisions has impacted the country’s growth.
He said, “30 lakh people work in Bengaluru in top jobs, in IT sector etc. Another 30 lakh jobs get supported because of this. But in Karnataka, they are questioning what you wear, what you eat.”
