Telangana CM KCR in Talks With Prashant Kishor To Bring 'National Change'

Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday, 21 March, that he was in talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor to initiate a "national change" in the country, news agency PTI reported.

"I am in talks with Prashant Kishor to bring a national change. Prashant Kishor is working with me on this. Who can have a problem with this? Why are they seeing him as a bomb? Why are they crying?" the CM said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Rao also rejected allegations that he had signed a Rs 300 crore contract with Kishor, and called the latter his "best friend."