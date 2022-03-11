CM Charanjit Channi Submits Resignation to Governor After AAP Sweeps Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Charanjit Singh Channi'S Facebook Page)
Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation to the governor of the state, on Friday, 11 March, following Congress' defeat in the 2022 Assembly polls.
"I have given my resignation to the Governor. He told me and the cabinet to continue until the new government is sworn in. I accept the people's mandate," Channi said.
"We will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty & be among them. I request the new government to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that we brought in, in the last 111 days," he added.
Congress could only manage to win 18 seats out of a total of 117 in the Punjab Assembly.
Meanwhile, Channi lost both the seats he stood from. In the Chamkaur Sahib seat, Channi lost to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Dr Charanjit Singh by nearly 8,000 votes. Channi also contested from Bhadaur in Barnala district, where he was up against AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Satnam Singh Rahi. He lost to Ugoke by an even more significant margin, at over 37,000 votes.
AAP scored its maiden victory in the state, winning 92 seats.
Meanwhile, AAP leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, announced that he will take oath as the chief minister of the state at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.
Mann said he will announce the date for oath-taking after his meeting with party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Friday.
Mann won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes.
(With inputs from ANI.)
