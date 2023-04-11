Chhattisgarh's Bemetara Remains Tense as 2 More Found Dead Amid Communal Clashes

On 8 April, Saturday, a communal clash erupted at around 11 am over an alleged scuffle between two schoolchildren in Biranpur – roughly 75 kilometres from the state's capital Raipur.

Sources say that the two 14-year-old boys hailed from different communities, following which the adults of both the communities got into a fight leading to violence and forcing strict police action, including the implementation of Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of people) in the area. As many as 11 people were arrested for the violence.

According to a senior police official, there are varying accounts as to what led to Sahu's death.