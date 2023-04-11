Chhattisgarh's Bemetara Remains Tense as 2 More Found Dead Amid Communal Clashes
As Bemetara district continues to remain tense, here's what has happened so far.
Three days after Biranpur in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district emerged as a hotspot of communal violence, leading to the death of 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu, police recovered two bodies – a father-son duo – from Korwai village, merely a few kilometres from Biranpur.
What Transpired in Biranpur?
On 8 April, Saturday, a communal clash erupted at around 11 am over an alleged scuffle between two schoolchildren in Biranpur – roughly 75 kilometres from the state's capital Raipur.
Sources say that the two 14-year-old boys hailed from different communities, following which the adults of both the communities got into a fight leading to violence and forcing strict police action, including the implementation of Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of people) in the area. As many as 11 people were arrested for the violence.
According to a senior police official, there are varying accounts as to what led to Sahu's death.
While the community that the deceased belonged to claimed that he was stabbed by a sharp object by members of the other community, the latter claimed that he tried to attack women of their community.
A senior official said that there was mobilisation of adults from both the communities, and before the matter could be brought under control, a man – later identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu – was found lying in an area occupied by members of the other community. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
In the aftermath of the violence, right-wing organisations led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a statewide bandh on Monday, 10 April, during which a house was allegedly set ablaze by a mob.
A journalist was also injured on his head and sustained seven stitches after he was pelted with stones during the protest by right-wing organisations.
The Death of the Father-Son Duo
A day after the protest, the Bemetara police on 11 April, Tuesday, recovered two more dead bodies – identified as 55-year-old Rahim and his 35-year-old son Idul Mohammad.
Sources said the house that was set afire belonged to the father-son duo. They further said that the deceased had gone out for cattle grazing on Monday, 10 April, when the mob assembled outside Biranpur.
According to the police, the mob which had gathered to protest against Sahu's death was dispersed, but they could have been beaten up by with sticks when they were out. "Prima facie it looks like head injuries are the cause of death for both the deceased. But we can't say with certainty till we get a post-mortem report," Superintendent of Police Elesela said.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased 22-year-old youth in Biranpur, along with a government job to one of his kin. He has also ordered a high-level administrative probe led by the police commissioner, who has been ordered to present the inquiry report within a week.
Topics: Chhattisgarh Communal violence
