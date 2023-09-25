Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Aawas Nyay Yojana' in Chhattisgarh

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Bilaspur.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced the 'Chhattisgarh Grameen Aawas Nyay Yojana' at Parsada village of Bilaspur district on Monday, 25 September.
The party claimed that the first phase of the Grameen Aawas Nyay Yojana will benefit 47,090 homeless families in Chhattisgarh, while the government plans to sanction housing for 6,99,439 eligible families who are on the permanent waiting list of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Rural).
Further, while talking about Chhattisgarh's Kisan NYAY Yojana, Gandhi said, "The government disbursed input subsidies totaling Rs 21,000 crore to farmers. Landless farmers were not left behind, as they received Rs 7,000 each as annual financial assistance. In addition, tribal communities were provided fair prices for the collection of minor forest produce, and forestland rights were granted to them."
"Healthcare also saw significant improvements, with extended coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for 70 lakh families. The government has filled 42,000 vacant job positions and offered a monthly unemployment allowance to 1.30 lakh youth," he added.
Apart from this, Gandhi also talked about the need for undertaking a caste census in the country.
"A caste census is like the X-ray of India. It will help us understand how many OBCs, tribals, and individuals from the general category are there in the country. Once we have this data, the nation can move forward inclusively," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)