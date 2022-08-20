Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI Summons Several Accused for Questioning Day After Raids

Amid an ongoing probe into Delhi's liquor policy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 20 August, summoned several accused in the alleged corruption case regarding the Delhi Excise policy.

Officials said that they are currently examining the ‘incriminating’ documents and electronic gadgets seized earlier during raids conducted at 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Friday.

After investigation is completed, the summons will be issued to other accused in the case, said officials.