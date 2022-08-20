Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI Summons Several Accused for Questioning Day After Raids

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi, on Friday, 19 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid an ongoing probe into Delhi's liquor policy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 20 August, summoned several accused in the alleged corruption case regarding the Delhi Excise policy.
Officials said that they are currently examining the ‘incriminating’ documents and electronic gadgets seized earlier during raids conducted at 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Friday.
After investigation is completed, the summons will be issued to other accused in the case, said officials.
The CBI has registered an FIR naming Manish Sisodia as the prime accused in the case relating to irregularities in Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22, following its 12-hour-long raids at the AAP leader's residence.
The agency named 15 people in its FIR registered on 17 August under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has named as accused the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, the then Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen, and two companies.
The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.
(With inputs from PTI.)
